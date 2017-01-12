It’s Happened- Trump Declares WAR On CNN

CNN is undoubtedly a biased news agency. Aren’t they all??? This election made it more clear than ever how out of touch the news is with the trials that actual Americans are experiencing. The fact that they were shocked by the outcome of this election is no surprise to anyone.

But was President-elect Donald Trump a little harsh when he spoke out against CNN and the Russian news debacle? Because this feels a little extreme. He compares our news system to that of Nazi Germany. And frankly, it just makes me feel like that is pretty disrespectful to the actual victims of Nazi Germany.

But he definitely has a point. This is getting ridiculous, and the news of this last week just proves this point.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And Trump is done taking the crap.

“I think it was disgraceful that the intelligence agencies allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake” to get out, Trump says. Just like Nazi Germany, he says. “As far as Buzzfeed which is a failing pile of garbage writing it, I think they’re going to suffer the consequences, and they already are.” Then the questioning turned to CNN White House Reporter Jim Acosta – CNN was one of the stations that ran with information from the BuzzFeed article – Trump would have none of it. CNN was one of the media outlets that mentioned the false report. The reporter started: “Since you are attacking our organization, can you give us a chance –“ Trump responded: “No, no. Your organization is terrible.” Acosta kept talking. “Don’t be rude. I’m not going to give you a question. You are not going to get a question. You are fake news,” he said flatly to them, refusing to take a question and turning to another reporter.



Here's the exchange where CNN's Jim @Acosta tries to ask Trump a question and the President-elect refuses pic.twitter.com/LlwmhPj5w3 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 11, 2017

Do you think Donald Trump went too far here? Was he out of line or was he doing exactly what he should and not giving credit to a group that has falsely reported on him over and over again.