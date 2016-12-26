Harvard Embraces Sharia: Launches Fellowships In Islamic Law To Influence US Policy

Harvard Law School has just done the outrageous by announcing the launch of a series of paid fellowships to fund the research on Islamic law, and it’s all aimed at influencing public discourse and U.S. policy on the ‘benefits’ of Sharia.

According to a new email sent by the director of Harvard’s Islamic Legal Studies Program, Intisar Rabb, the establishment of the new program opens “just in time” for the beginning of the Trump administration and has the stated goal of “building a community of Islamic law scholars in the academy” and also teaching on “policy and media discourse about Islamic law.”

Fellows of the scholarship will obtain a stipend of up to $5,000 per month and are told to promote the development of policy papers “at the intersection of Islamic law and relevant issues of U.S. policy.” These policy papers will have in them a short statement on recent cases or other Islamic law sources, longer policy briefs, or op-eds. All this is explained right on the schools website.

Harvard actually has a SHARIAsource Portal that has amassed a digital library of Sharia case law from around the world, with 25 editors from 21 different institutions, and 6 of these institutions being located outside the U.S., and 1711 primary sources from 18 different countries. All together the data collected will include 902 Sharia court cases, 541 legislative acts and 251 Fatwās.

The school is exhorting students to apply for the scholarship, especially from “women, minorities, and citizens of all countries.”

Harvard’s Islamic Legal Studies Program is inviting visiting fellows to take on research, writing, and scholarly appointments on Islamic law that boosts the Program’s mission.

Among peculiar areas of interest, the Program is promoting research in migration and refugee studies, environmental law and climate change, minority rights, animal welfare, human rights, and basically all the extremist issues that today’s colleges and universities treat as fact or scientific.