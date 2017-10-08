Harvey Weinstein’s Attorney Quits After Two Days

Hollywood producer and accused sexual harasser Harvey Weinstein managed to hire and then lose his lawyer in just two days. That has to be some sort of record, right?

He has been accused by many women of repeated and unwanted sexual advances, including a Fox News reporter who is claiming that Weinstein attempted to kiss her, then masturbated in front of her when she refused.

As Hillary Clinton says “All victims have a right to be believed,” even if they’re from Fox News.

Now Weinstein’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, is refusing to take his case, despite having agreed to do so just two days before.

“I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein,” she said. “My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.”

Bloom is the daughter of noted lawyer and an “ambulance chaser” of sorts, Gloria Alred. If there’s a woman who claims to be a victim of a man’s deeds within 20 miles, Alred will represent her. Bloom and her mother are also fierce women’s rights advocates, which may explain why Bloom was so quick to drop the case. Something tells me her mommy wasn’t too happy that she was brought in to defend someone who has a history of treating women like pigs and then paying them off in court when his behavior got him sued.

She resigned her role around the same time Lauren Sivan revealed that she had allegedly had an extremely graphic encounter with Weinstein.

Yeah. This happened👇🏽luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

Weinstein claims that he is going to take the New York Times to court over what he has called “reckless reporting.”

“[The Times] had a deal with us that they would tell us about the people they had on the record in the story, so we could respond appropriately, but they didn’t live up to the bargain,” Weinstein said.“This is a vendetta, and the next time I see [Times executive editor] Dean Baquet, it will be across a courtroom.”

So you’re mad that you didn’t get to try to spin a story about you having to pay women money to shut up again your abhorrent behavior? That’s what is upsetting you? Not that you did it, but because it came into the harsh light of day?

I don’t often agree with Bloom or Alred, but how a woman could defend a man who treats females as nothing more than meat that has been laid out for him is beyond me. I’m glad Bloom quit. Good luck finding a lawyer who doesn’t think you’re a complete and utter piece of garbage, Weinstein.