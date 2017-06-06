He proposed to his girlfriend at his friend’s wedding & everyone is outraged

After this best man stole the bride’s spotlight on her wedding day by proposing to his pregnant girlfriend… all hell broke loose. Feeling terribly snubbed, the bride wrote the following letter to an advice column:

Question: My husband’s best friend proposed to his girlfriend during our wedding ceremony: My husband and I started dating, got pregnant, had a child, moved in together, bought a house, and got a dog in that order. Our friends and family have asked us for years why we weren’t married yet. We always pushed it off to build better lives. We’ve done really well for ourselves and finally reached a point where we could afford a huge blowout wedding to celebrate our lives with everyone we know and love. My husband’s best friend, “John,” was the best man/officiant. The setting was beautiful, everyone seemed happy, our families were overjoyed. My mom may have used the phrase hallelujah a few dozen times. The entire atmosphere felt moving. So moving in fact that John stopped midceremony to propose to his longtime girlfriend, “Jane,” and reveal her pregnancy. I couldn’t even hear the vows my husband wrote or the rest of the ceremony over the noise of Jane’s happy sobs, her very surprised family who were also guests, and people seated nearby congratulating her. Even the videographer cut to her frequently during the ceremony, and you can’t hear anything over the chatter. When John gave his toast, he apologized for being caught up in the moment, and then proceeded to talk about he and Jane’s future with nary a mention of us. During the reception John and Jane became the primary focus of our guests. John even went out of his way to ask the band for a special dance for just him and Jane on the dance floor. I’ve never been an attention hog, and I wouldn’t even have minded if he’d proposed after the ceremony, but weeks later I am still seething. I am so shocked and angry that I keep asking myself if this is real life. My husband hasn’t spoken to John since the wedding, and our mutual friends think what he did was rude but that my husband should just get over it. My husband has joked that he’ll resume his friendship when John and Jane give him a $40,000 check for “their half of the wedding.” Do you think John’s behavior warrants the end of a long-term friendship, or are we angry over nothing?

Selfishness and lying are the most honest and justified reasons to end friendships. Twitter didn’t seem to like “Dear Prudence” answer of “having difficult conversations with longtime selfish friend” so they gave their own seething advice:

oh hell naw, they need to have a revenge baby and announce it at their wedding. Be petty af. And then end the friendship. https://t.co/cruj5zUU41 — Màymųna (@CinamonSugarz) June 3, 2017

You have more class than I do. I'm hiring a dozen drag queens to strut up the aisle during their ceremony lip-syncing You're So Vain. — J.T. Grimes (@JT_Grimes) June 2, 2017

I would have beat both their asses in my wedding dress. Fuck that — ScarlettTakesATumble (@sarahsosincere) June 4, 2017

Dude did this while OFFICIATING their wedding. I'd cancel their honeymoon reservations while they were mid-flight. — Amanda WallerPMP (@Floedezzy) June 3, 2017

I'd go to their wedding and be $40000 worth of petty. Giving caffeinated candy to the kids, pushing the wedding cake off the table… — Amanda WallerPMP (@Floedezzy) June 2, 2017

I'd act like everything is all good until their wedding. Arrive in a wedding dress, vomit on their cake, and knock over the wedding gifts. — Yvette (@onepear) June 4, 2017