Headline: WRECK ‘EM! Mattis Issues NATO Member Nations ULTIMATUM

Secretary of Defense Mattis has made it extremely clear to America’s fellow NATO members that they need to pay up or get out. The costs of defending countries who don’t pay us for our services have become too burdensome, and we are being taken advantage of financially and militarily.

That is going to come to an end under President Trump. Pay your share or we can’t help you.

From Western Journalism:

Defense Secretary James Mattis on Wednesday said the time has come for North Atlantic Treaty Organization members to put up their fair share for their own protection and stop burdening America with the costs of defending Europe. “I owe it to you all to give you clarity on the political reality in the United States and to state the fair demand from my country’s people in concrete terms,” Mattis said. “America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to the alliance, each of your capitals needs to show its support for our common defense.” Secretary of Defense James Mattis tells NATO to Pay up! pic.twitter.com/lBZV05Qfzb — SenateTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 15, 2017 As if to underscore the stakes, Mattis spoke one day after Russia announced new exercises along part of its border with Europe. Russia also recently deployed a nuclear-capable missile, which the U.S. claims violates an arms control treaty. Mattis delivered his ultimatum during a closed-doors meeting with NATO defense ministers in Brussels. Copies of his remarks were shared with the media. President Donald Trump has often criticized NATO and its members. Mattis carried that message to the Europeans on Wednesday.

Let’s hope that this doesn’t cause more problems down the road for NATO nations or America.