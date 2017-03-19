Healthcare Debate ERUPTS On Fox News When Karl Rove Confronts Clinton Crony [VIDEO]

A debate about healthcare on Fox News turned into a throwdown after Karl Rove when after Ezekial Emanuel, the architect of Obamacare. Emanuel began the segment by bashing the Republican’s attempt at dismantling the disastrous law.

Karl and commentator Rachel Campos-Duffy weren’t about to take his lies lying down, and that’s when all hell broke loose.

From The Blaze:

Between the two liberals, Obamacare architect Dr. Ezekial Emanuel and Hillary Clinton ally Neera Tanden, and the two Republicans, Karl Rove and commentator Rachel Campos-Duffy, the segment was almost sure to blow up — and it did.

The segment began as Emanuel bashed the Republican plan to replace Obamacare by citing a recent report from the Congressional Budget Office that concluded 24 million Americans would lose health insurance under the Republican plan over the next 10 years. But Campos-Duffy countered and said that once the Republicans pass all three parts of their replacement plan, it will be much better than Obamacare, which she said is in a “death spiral” and broke all of Democrats’ promises about the law.

Next, Tanden chimed in to make the same point as Emanuel: that Americans will lose their health insurance under the GOP plan. Campos-Duffy again countered that under Obamacare, health insurance plans are already unaffordable — that premiums and deductibles are sky high.

But Tanden ignored that point. “People have coverage that they will lose,” she said, ignoring the fact that the coverage is either pointless or too expensive.

Host Chris Wallace even noted that Tanden was ignoring the “facts,” but she continued to push her talking points.

“The Affordable Care Act is not collapsing — this is false,” she said. “It is fake news from you guys.”

Then she said that President Donald Trump is breaking promises he made to Americans about health care. That’s when Rove had enough.

Rove noted that when Democrats were selling Obamacare in 2009, Obama promised that premiums would go down by $2500, that Americans would be able to keep their health care plan and their doctors and that the law wouldn’t add a dime to the budget deficit. All of those promises turned out to be lies, Rove said, before Tanden tried to interrupt him.

“I didn’t interrupt you, so stop!” he told Tanden.

Then Emanuel chimed in to begin bashing the Republican plan again. One of the ways that premiums will go down under the GOP plan, Emanuel said, is because Republicans will force the deductibles to go up.

“Well, you know all about that,” Wallace told Emanuel.

Rove responded to Emanuel by pointing out the only solution Democrats have to fix Obamacare is to throw more money at the problem hoping that will fix it.

“None of these things are doing anything except throwing more money at a system that’s broken!”

Afterward, all the panelists began speaking over one another before Wallace ended the debate and went to commercial break.