High School Grad Told By School Authorities To Remove Jesus From Speech- WATCH What She Did

I’m getting sick and tired of having our children be told that they can’t speak about Jesus, as if they’re trying to curse in their graduation speeches. Religion and Jesus are not and should not be taboo. We cannot tell our children that they can’t speak about God, as that is a restriction of their freedom of speech. Given that public schools are funded by the government, they aren’t allowed to hinder the speech of students.

Beaver High School in Beaver County, Pennsylvania attempted to stop one graduating student, Moriah Bridges, from using any religious references in her speech, which didn’t sit well with the young woman.

Instead of following the rules, as she would normally do, Bridges openly defied the school DURING her speech, to cheers from the audience.

“I’ve always been a rule follower,” she said at the end of her speech. “When they said not to chew gum, I didn’t chew gum. When they said not to use your cellphone, I didn’t use my cellphone. But today, in the spirit of defying expectations, and for perhaps the last time at this podium, I say, ‘in the righteous name of Jesus Christ, Amen.’”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Watch the end of her speech here:

But she didn’t stop there.

In an effort to make sure no student in the future would have to contend with the same unfair rules that she did, Bridges is now being represented by First Liberty, which is a leading religious freedom law firm. They are demanding that the school meet them and revise their policies to allow religious references in the speeches of students who so desire to make them.

It’s good to see someone so young standing up for what she believes in, especially to a group of people who have had such influence over her life. It is also nice to see that she is helping future students be able to express themselves in their graduation speeches.

God bless you, Moriah.