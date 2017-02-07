Hilarious stats prove most ANTIFA protesters still live in Mom’s basement

The “antifa” movement is one that is absolutely violent and consists mostly of people who just want to see the world burn.

They hijack a perfectly peaceful protest and become violent, destroying private property and harming innocent people who are just expressing their First Amendment right.

So who are these people who are causing so much chaos at home and abroad?

From Heat Street:

An overwhelming majority of violent “Antifascist” protesters still live with their mom, according to a new study. Research found that 92% of those suspected of violent crimes at Left-leaning demonstrations still share their home with their parents. The study was carried out with data from Germany, and published in the German tabloid BILD – so results may vary compared to other Western activists. Nonetheless – the findings ring true: 84% are male

72% are aged 18-29

90% are single

34% are unemployed Violent protest hit the headlines last week when the so-called #AntiFa hijacked protests against Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California, Berkeley.

Shocking, they’re millennial snowflakes who have to cause damage in order to get their way (which doesn’t often work). Why am I not shocked.