Hillary Is BACK! Just In Time For Federal Court To STRIKE With Major Ruling Against Her!

I was actually thoroughly enjoying the Hillary hiatus we saw after her embarrassing defeat in November, but all good things must come to an end eventually.

The question now is: Should Hillary simply disappear forever, or should he be forced back into the spotlight to answer for her crimes?

For right now, a Federal Court has decided that we must be bothered with her presence for just a bit longer, but in a way all conservatives can agree is acceptable.

According to Heat Street, a U.S Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia has sided with a conservative organization that filed a lawsuit against the State Department concerning whether enough was done to search for Hillary Clinton’s “missing” emails.

Back in January, a District Court judge ruled that the lawsuit brought by the conservative group Judicial Watch, against the State Department, had no validity because it had there had been a “sustained effort” to recover the emails. In the new ruling, however, Judge Stephen Williams wrote that this wasn’t enough. “The Department has not explained why shaking the tree harder – e.g., by following the statutory mandate to seek action by the Attorney General – might not bear more still,” wrote Williams. He added: “Absent a showing that the requested enforcement action could not shake loose a few more emails, the case is not moot.”

While we are going to have to wait to see how Sen. Jeff Sessions handles this information, it’s safe to say that the incoming Trump administration is going to pursue this lawsuit until the end.

It would be nice to see Clinton finally have to answer for her illegal behavior, but it’s sad we’re going to have to wait for a Republican President for that to happen. The government should never be so corrupt as to protect a criminal politician. Something needs to change.