Hillary Claims Bill Clinton Wouldn’t Have ‘Survived’ As President If Fox News Had Existed Earlier

Hillary Clinton is obsessed with her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump. And as such, she has not stopped talking about it. Every public appearance she makes includes some bitter words about how she should have won, or how it was “unfair,” or she’s thinking of contesting the election. Yes, one year later, she cannot move on. She cannot think of anything else. And that was the case recently at a symposium commemorating the 25th anniversary of her husband’s 1992 election victory. Of course, most of America isn’t commemorating this event. We are simply thankful he isn’t President any more, and that his wife wasn’t elected.

The symposium included speeches by both Clintons. But of course Hillary’s was predictably whiny and aimed at the object of her resentment, President Trump. She didn’t use his name but issued some pointed jabs at him anyway. Wonder what Bill Clinton thought of his celebration being hijacked by his wife’s continued vendetta against Trump? Did he like the fact that an event about him turned into an event against Trump?

Hillary didn’t miss an opportunity to slam Conservative media either. She claimed that her husband might not have been elected or survived as President if Fox News had existed back then. Hillary does not seem to know that for many Americans, that would have been a good thing. Think of all the scandals we would have avoided if Bill Clinton hadn’t occupied the White House.

She also made a remark about her husband doing “actual work” instead of tweeting. Twitter wasn’t even around in 1992. It was founded in 2006. But yes Hillary, we know all about the “work” your husband engaged in. Some of those women are still trying to get their lives back.

Hillary said, “Unfortunately our body politic’s immune system has been impaired because there has been a concerted effort starting with the creation of the Fox network — it wasn’t there when Bill first ran, it was one of the reasons he probably survived, it was there when he ran the second time — it and all of its associated media outlets who are by no means delivering news. They are delivering partisan advocacy positions irrespective of the truth, the facts, the evidence.”

She continued, “I think we’ve got to stand up regardless of what party regardless of our own ideological beliefs. A democracy depends on an informed citizenry that has access to accurate information. And I will tell you that there is no such thing as an alternative fact it does not exist in politics or in nature.”

Regarding her husband’s so-called work ethic, “He didn’t tweet about it, he got to work about it and he actually got it done.” Yes, he got to work all right.

She concluded with “I’m going to keep speaking out. Apparently my former opponent is obsessed with my speaking out. Honestly, between tweeting and golfing, how does he get anything done? Maybe that’s the whole point.”

So ironic that she used the word “honestly.” She’s a professional liar. She’s been lying for her entire decades long political career, as has her husband. Honesty just isn’t how she rolls. And “obsessed?” Let’s talk about how obsessed Hillary is about her loss to Trump. She talks of nothing else. And she apparently does not understand that America likes the fact that Trump tweets. It means he can’t be misquoted or filtered by Lefist mainstream media.

Too bad Fox wasn’t around in 1992. We could have done with 8 fewer years of Bill Clinton as President. And we thankfully dodged a bullet when his wife lost. We are all better off without a Clinton in elected office.