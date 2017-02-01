Hillary Clinton Breaks Silence – Says She Lost Because of THIS…

It’s about time that Hillary Clinton admitted her loss in public. It takes a lot of courage and for a woman as proud as her, it had to be hard.

Of course, it loses some of its respectability when you immediately follow it up with a (lame) excuse. I thought this crap had died already, so why are we still talking about it?

Allen West wrote an amazing piece on the death of the Democratic party as well as Hillary Clinton’s loss, of which there is an excerpt below:

The Democrat Party right now has no direction; they are in essence chasing President Trump. And in doing so, they’re not developing a policy position but just reacting and telling the country what they don’t like. This is not an effective way to recover from what has been happening to the Democrat Party since 2008. They continue to believe that constant protesting is the way forward, all the while they have no policy message for this nation. And if anyone hasn’t noticed, the Democrat National Committee is searching for a new chairman, something the liberal progressive media isn’t covering very much. They’re doing their doggone best to keep silent how far left their Party is trending…even though that was what America has been rejecting.

Because they can’t admit that anything that ever goes wrong is their fault, Democrats are constantly searching for a new victim as well as a new scapegoat. Hillary Clinton is no exception.

So who is believed to be at fault for her fantastic loss in November?

Former President Barack Obama. (Admit it, part of you thought I was going to say Bush.)

Clintonites feel that if Obama had come out early and forcefully with evidence of Russian interference in the campaign, and perhaps quicker sanctions, she might be president today. His caution, they argue, allowed the public to have a foggy sense of clear, calculated, consistent Russian meddling in the campaign. We can’t stress enough how upset some Democrats are. It’s testing relationships between Clinton and Obama loyalists. It’s making efforts to form a new Trump opposition coalition harder.

So because Obama didn’t take a more decisive stand against Russia (who suddenly became our enemy despite his “1980s calling” quip in the 2012 elections), Hillary Clinton lost the Presidency.

No, it couldn’t be because she was was more obsessed with power than actually helping people. It has nothing to do with the fact that she ran a very poor campaign and was caught with her pants down (horrifying image I know, and I’m sorry) regarding the Wikileaks emails. It couldn’t have anything to do with her being a two-faced fraud who admits who having differing opinions on a matter depending on her audience.

No, of course not. Nothing is ever her fault.