Hillary Clinton Is SHAMELESS: ‘I Give 10% of My Income to Charity Every Year’ Weinstein Donations ‘Will Be Part of That’

CNN’s self-righteous Fareed Zakaria gave an interview to Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, and the basis of it centered around the recent destruction of Harvey Weinstein and the countless allegations of sexual harassment and even rape. Anyways, in her pathetic and robotic way, the once wannabe President made a sorry attempt to sound genuine when she denounced Harvey Weinstein’s actions. She then made the unnecessarily drawn out decision to give back the money she received from the guy…But it would be part of the 10% of her income she donates to charity every year for as many years as it takes, I assume…

If you believe every word she says, you are too stupid to live.

Supposedly when Hillary first heard about Harvey Weinstein being busted, she was sick to her stomach. Now I’m pretty sure it had to do with having to deal with the money issue and less what the piece of garbage has been doing to women all these years.

“I was just sick. I was shocked. I was appalled. It was something that was just intolerable in every way. And, you know, like so many people who’ve come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.”

They lying sack of trash – Hillary, not Weinstein in this case – continued with her dribble of playing dumb to the accusations:

“People in Democratic politics, for a couple of decades, appreciated his help and support. And I think these stories coming to light now, and people who never spoke out before having the courage to speak out, just clearly demonstrates that this behavior that he engaged in cannot be tolerated.”

What really drives me to believe she is full of crap, other than being caught in lies every time she opens her mouth, is that she claimed: “I give 10% of my income to charity every year. This will be part of that. There’s no doubt about it.”

Yes Hillary, there is doubt about that. There is major doubt about it.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Here is come clips of her denying that she knew what kind of person she was dealing with. Roll the poor attempts at sounding like a genuine human being.

"Well there's no one to give it back to" @hillaryclinton on pressure to return @HarveyWeinstein campaign donations https://t.co/TSWv0WXIeK — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) October 11, 2017

"I certainly didn't…I don't know who did" @HillaryClinton, asked if people knew of Weinstein's alleged behavior https://t.co/FnmLvdL8fJ — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) October 11, 2017