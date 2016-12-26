Hillary sends “HOLIDAY” email. And it gets WORSE…

This is just pathetic. Everyone knows that this time of year is home to a lot of holidays to certain religions and countries, but Hillary Clinton’s attempt at a “Happy Holidays” email is terrible.

The timing of the email is even better. And by better I mean you’re going to roll your eyes so hard you see your brain, so be prepared for that.

A Hillary Clinton supporter who proudly sports an “#ImStillWithHer” hashtag in her bio posted Hillary Clinton’s “holiday” message, which she received the day AFTER Christmas.

Clinton claims to be a Christian, so why wouldn’t she send out an email recognizing one of the biggest days of her religion? I get not wanting to seem insensitive and all that jazz, but this is just ridiculous and bad optics.

This is perhaps the worst attempt at a joyous message that I’ve ever seen. It is bland and self-serving, and the fact that it came the day after Christmas just makes it that much more sad.

Maybe it’s time for Hillary to throw in the towel, politically speaking. I think she’d be a much happier person once she gives up her plans for world domination.