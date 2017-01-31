Hillary’s VP Tim Kaine: Democrats Have to ‘Fight in the Streets’ Against Trump

Is Hillary’s former Vice Presidential pick calling for anarchy and riots?

That’s what people are saying after Tim Kaine after he called for people to “fight” Donald Trump wherever they may be, including in the streets. It’s entirely possible that he’s not bright enough to understand the implications of what he said, but we can’t take any chances.

Part of the transcript from MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” is below.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, CO-HOST “MORNING JOE”: So, broad question about the future of the Democratic Party, especially given your firsthand experience with what we’ve all been through. There’s so much going on here that we clearly see, you know, places where you — we can criticize what the administration is doing, but how does the party rebuild? How do you prevent overreach in a situation like this? How do you prevent a continuation of the bubble in a situation like this, and how does the party reclaim its reach across the country while fighting these battles? SEN. TIM KAINE (D-VA): Well, let me talk about continuation of the bubble, Mika. This is something I’m so excited about. I saw that Howard Dean tweeted at me the other day, “Tim, the base is getting ahead of the leaders.” That’s exactly backward. We are so excited that the American public is energized to speak out against the abuses of this administration. Democratic senators led healthcare rallies — Save Our Healthcare — on Martin Luther King Day in about 75 cities around the country, including Richmond. Tens of thousands of people rallied to save our health care. Then, the Women’s March that was organized at a grassroots level. Then, people coming out in protest of these orders. So, the way we get outside the bubble is we take advantage of this tremendous public outcry against the administration. What we’ve got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box, and now there’s the momentum to be able to do this. And we’re not afraid of the popular outcry, we’re energized by it and that’s going to help us do our job and do it better.

When is the last time “fighting online” ever won anyone over? When you tell Democrats and liberals to “fight in the streets” they end up destroying businesses and harming innocent people. Have you ever considered maybe sitting down with people across the aisle and, I don’t know, talking?