Hollywood Hits Out At Barron Trump AGAIN- This Time It’s Even WORSE!

Here’s the deal. Barron Trump is a little boy who is being absolutely attacked and torn apart by the media and by everyday Americans. We get it. So I am going to take a few lines telling you about the most recent abomination to come out against Barron, and then I am going to tell you all about how cool this kid is.

People, remember that this is a little boy. He has feelings. We rage against the horrors of cyberbullying and then make a victim out of our president’s son.

Steven Spinola decided it would be a good idea to tweet about Barron Trump. For some reason the comedian seems pretty desperate for a joke to me. Bottom line, this is vile and unacceptable. I share this only so we can no longer offer Steven Spinola any support. I hope this destroys his career.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Melania said: “He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him ‘Little Donald’.”

While we only see him in the spotlight feeling a little uncomfortable, his mother sees him as a strong and healthy little boy who is learning to grow up.

Although we only seem to get video of this ten year old looking tired or yawning at meetings, which is completely understandable. He is TEN. He was perfectly adorable on inauguration day. Check out this video.

Bilingual Barron is only ten years old, but he already speaks Slovenian with his mum and grandparents, who also live in New York. He is incredibly intelligent and has been given a wide range of opportunities to learn from other cultures.

Melania has also spoken of his love for building big models before using legos – just like his dad’s Manhattan skyscrapers.