Hollywood Libs Get BRUTAL Reality Check From The Man Who SURVIVED Benghazi!

While Hollywood liberals are talking down to regular Americans and threatening to boycott, (maybe they should so we can get this nation back to reading) one of the men who survived Benghazi has something to say.

When Kris “Tanto” Paronto opens his mouth you sit down, shut up and listen.

Independent Journal Review published this extremely important op-ed by Paronto, and it is sure to get you thinking.

“In the last eight years, the office of the president has turned into an office of celebrity. Obama was so concerned with how many times he could be on ‘The Jimmy Fallon Show’ and what he looked like on TV. He turned the position of Commander-in-Chief into a pop culture thing and pulled away from what the office of the president is all about — leadership. He wasn’t supposed to be a celebrity, he was supposed to be a dignified leader. Still, Hollywood was all over celebrity Obama.”

He has more “star factor” than leadership qualities. He really missed his calling.

“They’re not role models. There’s nothing courageous about sitting in your five million dollar mansion and looking down upon us. It’s arrogant, it’s pompous, and it’s not bravery. So you know what, Meryl Streep, stop putting others down and go do something else. Be like Pat Tillman, drop everything you’re doing and put your life on the line. Robert De Niro, you played a cop in the movies, go be a cop on the streets. The same principle applies to these other celebrities. You wore a uniform as a costume. Try putting one on to serve your country.”

He wraps up his letter by tipping his hat to the real role models in America.

“The real role models are the guy who goes and puts his life on the line for his country, the police officer who jumps in front of a bullet, and the EMT who treats the wounded on the scene, people who put others before themselves. Those are the true celebrities.”

Please feel free to share the letter and show Americans that not every “famous” person is a disconnected, condescending snob.