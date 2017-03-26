Horrible crime happens to 14-year-old at school, but mainstream media ignored it

Can we talk about the deafening science on the part of the mainstream media about the brutal rape that took place at a Maryland middle school.

While liberals love to trot out rape victims in any other circumstance, but why is that not so with this case?

From WSOC-TV:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detectives were notified of a sexual assault of a 14-year-old female student by two male students at Whitewater Middle School Thursday in west Charlotte. The girl’s mother, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 9 that the school contacted her Thursday morning and asked her to come to the school. The mother said officials told her that her daughter had been sexually assaulted and that a camera inside the middle school captured the moments before the alleged assault. “They (the school) told me that they’d seen it on camera,” the mother said. “That she was being pulled in the hallway. They could see where she refused to go along with the boy. There was another young boy that was with him. He didn’t do anything to her, but they didn’t see any more other than the pulling. Of course, there’s no cameras in the restroom.” Once inside the bathroom, the mother said the boy forced her daughter to perform a sex act. She said her daughter eventually got away and ran for help. That’s when the mother said she received a call from the school. CMPD said they’ve identified the two male students and charges are pending against them.

The fact that this is happening among our children says a lot about the absolute lack of proper parenting in America. There is no excuse for this or for raising your children to think this is okay. While the children themselves bear the majority of the responsibility for this heinous act, you have to wonder where they learned it?