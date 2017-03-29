The horrible moment villagers cut open a giant python to find their missing friend inside

This is no way to be taken from this world. This is horrible…not just horrible but so very wrong. This is the horrible moment a dead man was cut out of a seven-metre long stomach of a python’s stomach.

This poor man was swallowed whole, and the horror of what his last moments must have been like are going to haunt his fellow villagers, and family for a lifetime.

His name was Akbar, and he was just 25 years old, still so young when he went missing on a Sunday night after he had set out for the annual harvest of palm oil that his village takes part in each year.

His family and friends grew very concerned when they found a giant python sprawled out in Akbar’s own back garden the very next evening, they had a sinking feeling that he had been swallowed up after being suffocated.

Their worst nightmares came true when one of his friends cut the python open and found Akbar’s lifeless body inside the serpent. This poor man was cut out of the stomach of this seven metre long python, and it was all recorded on video.

This is footage that will violate my memory with its’ images for years….I just feel awful for this guy, he was just a young man, and probably had so much more he could have accomplished. It’s just not the way I’d wish for anyone to go.

To make things worse, his wife was away at the time and didn’t even know what had happened to her fairly new husband until she saw it on video herself. I just can’t imagine.

Neighbour Satriawan – who knew Akbar – said:

‘He was found in the location of the garden.

‘Initially Akbar set out from his home to go to harvest palm. After not returning to his home, people looked for him.’

Village secretary Salubiro Junaidi said: ‘People had heard cries from the palm grove the night before Akbar was found in the snake’s stomach.

‘When the snake was captured, the boots Akbar was wearing were clearly visible in the stomach of the snake.

‘Resident cut open the belly of the snake and Akbar was lifeless.’

Knowing that it was a reticulated python tells us that it was a boa constrictor that suffocates its’ victims before swallowing them whole.

In a place like this, where something like this could happen. You would think that people would not travel alone, and would think to have some sort of weapon or way to protect themselves.

This is just so sad.