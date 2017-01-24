Horrified mother refuses to feed premature ‘alien’ baby born with skin like a SHELL

This is truly a tragedy.

No one wants to hear bad news as they wait for the birth of an expected child. There are few moment as terrifying or exhausting in this life as waiting to hear the news of the expected child. And for this mother it quickly turned into a tragedy.

After a twenty eight year old spent hours laboring in an Eastern Indian hospital she finally gave birth to a little girl. And everyone present immediately knew that something was very wrong. The child was severely disfigured and mutated. No body parts were properly formed, and the skin was a hard shell-like substance.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The parents were horrified wondering what happened to their little girl.

The Mirror gives more insight on the birth saying:

The young parents, who claim to be traumatised by the birth, called the child a curse and refused to accept her. When they brought her home, the mother refused to hold her in her arms and breastfeed her . The mother said: “I have no idea how did this happen. “Me and family are completely devastated. I am in shock as I was really looking forward to becoming a mother of a healthy child, be it a girl or a boy.” Doctors believe that the girl wouldn’t survive for long as none of her organs have developed properly and that the probability of survival of such cases is only one in 10 million. The rare genetic condition called Harlequin Ichthyosis happens due to an acute case of malnutrition causing thickening of the skin and facial deformities.

Due to the condition of the premature child at birth it is unlikely that the little girl will survive. It is a humbling reminder of the conditions in other countries where malnutrition is affecting babies and mothers.