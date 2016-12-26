HOT OFF THE PRESSES: Trump names Inaugural Address speechwriter, Dems already angry!

Nothing makes me happier than triggering liberal snowflakes except, perhaps, writing stories about President-elect Trump doing the triggering.

I have to say, if he does nothing up upset progressives for the next 4 years, that will be a successful Presidency in my book.

Donald Trump has decided to have his Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller write his inaugural speech. Miller also write many of Trump’s campaign speeches including his RNC speech, which of course liberals hated.

Trump's speech is the most monstrous display of fascistic egomania I've ever seen. Outside Hollywood, that is.#ItsNotACoronationDickhead — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) July 22, 2016

If he loses the election, you will never again have to be yelled at by trump for this long. Do your patriotic duty, America. — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 22, 2016

white racist sexist americans – he is your voice – and how tragic – billionaire baby – a national disgrace – #TRUMPSUCKS — Rosie (@Rosie) July 22, 2016

According to the profile on Stephen Miller done by The Wall Street Journal, he is just as brash and to-the-point as Trump himself, making him the smartest choice for the job.

Mr. Miller has crafted many of Mr. Trump’s most important policy speeches delivered with a teleprompter, going as far back as the speech Mr. Trump delivered to a pro-Israel group in March … But it is perhaps Mr. Miller’s own brash, straightforward style—even more than his views on Mr. Trump’s marquee campaign issues—that makes him the ideal envoy of the candidate’s message.

Miller, an advocate for stronger anti-terrorism measures, seems to hold many of the same beliefs as Trump. This makes him a perfect fit for the next administration. We definitely need more pro-national security, anti-political correctness people surrounding President-elect Trump. The fact that he has a history of upsetting the “open-minded” and “tolerant” among us is just icing on the cake.