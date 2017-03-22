House Intel Chair Makes MAJOR Announcement About Trump Wiretapping

Don’t let this story pass you by, because we finally have confirmation on rumors we’ve been hearing for weeks. Just today, the House Intelligence Chairmen Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) dropped a bombshell on reporters.

Nunes told a group of reporters gathered at a press conference that members of Donald Trump’s transition team, as well as possibly Donald Trump himself, were under surveillance by the American government after his election in November. This monitoring, according to Nunes appeared to be conducted legally under the umbrella of “incidental collection.”

What is incidental collection? According to an Obama-era Washington Post article,

Most of the people caught up in those programs are not the targets and would not lawfully qualify as such. “Incidental collection” of third-party communications is inevitable in many forms of surveillance, but in other contexts the U.S. government works harder to limit and discard irrelevant data. In criminal wiretaps, for example, the FBI is supposed to stop listening to a call if a suspect’s wife or child is using the phone.

The big question here is: Why was the government listening in on someone associated with Trump’s team?

Nunes explained:

“I have seen intelligence reports that clearly show that the president-elect and his team were, I guess, at least monitored,” Nunes told reporters. “It looks to me like it was all legally collected, but it was essentially a lot of information on the president-elect and his transition team and what they were doing.”

The Chairman was tight-lipped about the possible reason for the wiretapping, but went on to assure the crowd that he would be heading to the White House shortly to brief President Trump on what he had learned. He did tell the reporters that he was attempting to get more relevant information from the CIA, FBI and NSA by Friday.

We’re going to be keeping an eye on this story as it develops, but even at first glance it’s already a major bombshell.

In regards to the kind of incidental information collected, Nunes only said that the information he had seen which had been spread across the intelligence community had “little or no apparent intelligence value.”

I’m sure even personal information about the Trump Team has value to certain folks who aren’t happy he won.

h/t Politico