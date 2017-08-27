House Speaker Ryan Rips Trump Over Arpaio Pardon

In case you needed another reason to hate House Speaker Paul Ryan, I’ve got plenty lined up. The most recent and relevant of which is his opinion on the Joe Arpaio pardon, with which he does not agree. He says this as if his opinion means anything to anyone. How precious.

A statement released on Saturday makes it clear that not only does Ryan disagree with the pardon, but he also thinks that it sends a message to all LEOs that they can break the law and get away with it because the President will pardon them. We all know that’s a lie, and that the vast majority of police officers don’t think that way, but apparently Ryan thinks they’re stupid.

From CBS News:

"'Law enforcement officials have a special responsibility to respect the rights of everyone in the United States,' Andres said in a statement. 'We should not allow anyone to believe that responsibility is diminished by this pardon.'"

Unlike our esteemed Speaker, I couldn’t be happier with the pardon. It made clear the fact that we’re not going to be intimidated into silence about the troubles caused by illegal immigration, and we’re not going to let the courts tie our sheriffs’ hands behind their backs and force them to watch as criminals destroy their communities.

And before anyone screeches about “OMG SHE JUST CALLED THEM CRIMINALS!” let me make it known that that is exactly what they are. You can’t complain about Sheriff Joe Arpaio not being forced to serve his sentence while at the same time encouraging and supporting those who blatantly disregard our immigration laws. Well actually you can, it just makes you look like a hypocrite and no free-thinking person is going to take your argument seriously after that.

Thank you, President Trump, for making Sheriff Arpaio a free man.