Illegal alien posts viral selfie of herself paying taxes, then people notice something wrong with her tax form

Is this her idea of an April Fool’s joke?

A self-identified illegal alien took to Facebook to brag about the fact that she allegedly paid $300 in taxes to the state of Arizona. She even posted a selfie as “proof” of her contribution.

Except there are a few problems with that…

You can see that Belen Sisa is holding up a 1040 form, while claiming that she’s paying state taxes.

The only problem is that it’s a federal form, and it’s not even filled out. It’s not impossible for anyone to get a tax form and pose with it in their car.

James Allsup pointed out everything wrong with this picture as well as her Facebook status in an awesome YouTube video.

Watch the video below:

Smooth move, lady.

Where is ICE when you need them?