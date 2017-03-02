Illegal Immigrant Holds News Conference To Speak On Deportation- Detained By ICE Right After

This is so delicious that it just HAS to be fattening.

An illegal alien had the chops to hold a conference regarding deportation, perhaps thinking that she wouldn’t face any consequences like liberals had told her.

Man, was she wrong!

From The Daily Caller:

An illegal immigrant decided to speak publicly at a news conference about her immigration status Wednesday. She was later detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Daniela Vargas, 22, was detained in Jackson, Miss. shortly after speaking at the press conference, The Clarion-Ledger reports. Vargas, an Argentine national who arrived in the U.S. at age 7, was previously protected under President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Her DACA status, however, recently expired. Vargas’ attorney Abby Peterson told The Clarion-Ledger that Vargas’ car was pulled over by ICE agents moments after the news conference, and they told her, “You know who we are, you know what we’re here for.”

Don’t even pretend that you’re not impressed by that level of boldness. She had to have known that she was in danger of deportation and went through with this ridiculous stunt anyway.

Watch the video below:

There are a couple of potential reasons for this: She either genuinely thought that ICE wouldn’t catch up to her for whatever reason, or she did this with the intention of becoming a martyr for the left. Either way, it was a terrible move on her part. The only people who are even going to attempt to defend her are those who believe in legal relativity, and they don’t really have any sort of standing in arguments like this.

Now if you don’t mind, I’m going to sit back and laugh until I cry.