Iran Demands US Chess Champion Wear a Hijab at World Competition, She Responds By…

Nazi Paikidze should be considered a role model to women everywhere, and especially to young girls. This year one of the biggest women’s world chess tournaments is being held in Iran. As part of the competition the women are being forced to wear hijabs and limit contact with men. Nazi Paikidze decided that this was wrong.

She should not have to dress or act a certain way simply because she was female. And so she bravely made the decision not to attend the competition, missing the opportunity to win over $100,000 in prize money. Many were judgmental and skeptical of her choice. And then she explained her reasoning.

She said in a post on social media,

This is a post for those who don’t understand why I am boycotting FIDE’s decision. I think it’s unacceptable to host a WOMEN’S World Championship in a place where women do not have basic fundamental rights and are treated as second-class citizens. For those saying that I don’t know anything about Iran: I have received the most support and gratitude from the people of Iran, who are facing this situation every day.

Dang. This girl is brave! If only all of the women in America were willing to stand up for their bleives like this young lady!