Islamic State Poster : ‘Run Over Them Without Mercy’…Advocating ‘Skull-Crushing’ Use Of Vehicles

Sonja Bochow
25 Jun, 2017
Another festive Ramadan season is upon us and what better way to celebrate than to take out as many infidels and “civilians of Crusaders” as possible. ISIS, by way of its propaganda “news” arm, Nasir News Agency, has called upon all truly devoted jihadists, to use a vehicle, a knife or a gun to kill infidels and gain an extra helping of reward in the afterlife for doing so during this “holy” month. Because what religious festival is complete without blood in the streets?

Nashir News Agency published a couple of posters to get this point across, with helpful illustrations of infidel skulls being crushed under the wheels of an ISIS-flagged SUV. The other poster contains super easy instructions with convenient arrows pointing to illustrated objects of murder labeled “Handgun,” “knife,” and “truck.” This will come in handy for the jihadists who are visual learners.

Of course, there’s a risk here, because men don’t typically like to read instructions, even if they do have pictures, and most terrorists are men. So there’s every chance they’ll mess it up. But hey, if you are ISIS, a botched murder is still a good murder.

ISIS, in giving these barbaric killers a pep talk, said, “Your targeting of the so-called innocents and civilians is beloved by us and the most effective, so go forth and may you get a great reward or martyrdom in Ramadan. Attack them in their homes, their markets, their roads and their forums.”

Here’s the thing, if your interpretation of your religion calls for spilling blood, that isn’t going to be tolerated by civil nations. So, while the jihadists rejoice in the spilled blood of those who will not bow to Islam, the rest of the world celebrates Ramadan by making battle plans to eliminate these thugs and murderers from the earth. The happiest Ramadan ever will be the one where all the Islamic extremists are gone. Because the only afterlife they are heading to is a very hot one, where they will be duly repaid for their bloody Ramadan deeds.

I live in Newark, DE, am married, and the mother of four children; Liam, Brenna, Keira and Erin. I am also a full time Bible teacher and have a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from West Chester University.

