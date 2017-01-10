Ivanka Trump Makes MAJOR Announcement Ahead of Father’s Inauguration

Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for quite a while now. And he took his family with him. Ivanka Trump has become one of the biggest names. And she has recently made sacrifices that will allow her to volunteer and work with her father as he enters the presidency. She has stepped down from her job affiliated with the Trump organization. She worked there as the Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions. The last eleven years she has filled this role, but decided now was the time to step down and take up service in other areas.

But that is not all. At only thirty five years old she has invested much into the her fashion company. But she has also stepped down from that position and sold all her common stock. She will no longer lead from the position of direction in the company she cultivated at her Eponymous Fashion Line.

Many believe that this is so that she can be more available to fill the role of her step mother, Melania Trump, that will be somewhat void due to her choice to spend more time in New York with her son, Barron. She has made it clear that she will be staying in New York for a time and allow her son to finish his school year out.

Ivanka’s husband has accepted the role as one of Donald Trump’s advisor’s in the White House. However, he has made it clear that he will not accept a salary as he serves his country in this way.