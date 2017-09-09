Jennifer Lawrence Gets ROASTED After Suggesting Recent Hurricanes Are A ‘Punishment’ For Voting Trump

Jennifer Lawrence. What a legendary actress in Hollywood she is. Oh, that’s right, she is just another retarded celebrity who doesn’t know when to keep her mouth shut. The real legend, comedian Jackie Mason, had a few interesting words for the young actress, who seemed to suggest that the recent spate of hurricanes were “mother nature’s rage and wrath” for the United Staes electing Donald Trump’s in the 2016 presidential race. As opposed to Hillary Clinton? I thought we did all mothers a favor, including mother nature.

“She says it is nature’s wrath?” asked Mason. “Somebody actually wrote that word for her because you could bet your life she has no idea what the word ‘wrath’ even means… She never heard of the word ‘wrath’ in her life. She thinks it is the name of the horse that came in third in Pittsburgh.”

Ouch. But it’s not far off from what these progressive Hollywood types are actually like. Mason was speaking in an interview set to air Sunday on the “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

Mason continued on Lawrence:

“I guarantee you she doesn’t even know how old she is. Because she can’t even count that high. She probably thinks she is 10 because she never heard of the number 11. … And this girl became the authority for the Hollywood crowd that hates Trump so much?

“There is nothing in the world that is not Trump’s fault. If a battleship sinks in Cuba it is because of Trump. If the wind blows the wrong direction in South Africa it is because of Trump.”

Lawrence made the nonsensical comments during an interview with the British network Channel 4 on Wednesday. Who cares what the uppity British Channel 4 has to say about the United States anyway?

Fox News reported her remarks, which came during a discussion about global warming, I mean climate change.

“You know, it’s this new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting.”

“And you have voted very recently, as a country” the reporter egged her on – to which Lawrence replied that “it was really startling” Trump was elected. Startling because the progressive agenda was refuted and a bunch of lefty scum was seen crying their eyes out? Just another reason not to see any movies she is in. They are all mostly garbage nowadays anyway. She then suggested the recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma may have been because Trump was elected.

“You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath,” Lawrence said. What a brain-dead moron. Stop sending your kids to see her movies, it is cancer for their brains. The full interview can be seen below.