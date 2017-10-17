Jane Fonda Says She’s Not Proud of America And Wants You to Know She Supports the NFL Flag Protests

Does it surprise anyone at all that Jane Fonda supports the anti-American sentiments being shared by football players who kneel during the national anthem? I mean seriously, show of hands?

I didn’t think so.

But nonetheless, “Hanoi” Jane wants you to know that she whole-heartedly supports the flag protests that are taking place in the National Football League because of course she does. Anything that disrespects the country that she hates so much has got to send a tingle up her leg. (An image you will never be able to unsee, and you’re welcome.)

In an exchange with BBC’s Stephen Sackur, actress and traitor Jane Fonda made it clear that he anti-American viewpoints have not changed since the Vietnam war.

“Let me ask you a simple question, are you proud of are you proud of America today?” Sackur asked.

“No!” Fonda responded emphatically. “But, I’m proud of the resistance. I’m proud of the people who are turning out in unprecedented numbers and continue and continue over and over and over again to protest what Trump is doing. I’m very proud of them, that core.”

So she supports violence (Antifa and BLM) and a lack of patriotism (NFL protests) because she’s not proud of the country she hates (but lives in and makes money from,) did I get that all right?

This woman is the biggest hypocrite and traitor that I’ve ever had the displeasure of thinking about, and I would love nothing more to buy her a one-way ticket to wherever the hell she wants to go, under the condition that she never – for any reason – dares to return. There is literally no downside. She wouldn’t be forced to live in a country that disgusts her, and we wouldn’t be forced to live among a high-profile traitor who views her fellow countrymen unfavorably.

When asked if she would be willing to take a knee with the National Football League, Fonda had a morbidly interesting response. She noted that she would not get down on one knee, but two. Even “all fours” if she had to. (Something tells me that position isn’t new to her, especially while being surrounded by people who hate America.)

She is a trash human in an industry where is pays (well) to be a trash human, and the world would be better off if she were shot straight into the sun.

Wow, that felt good to say.