Jared Fogle’s Fellow Prison Inmate Breaks Silence About Beating the Hell Out of the Pedophile ‘God’

I’m not a particularly violent person, but I have to say that I don’t really feel all that bad about someone beating the crap out of a pedophile, especially one who used his popularity to prey on victims.

So when Fogle’s fellow inmate opened up about almost killing the pedophile “God” I wasn’t exactly disturbed by anything he had to say.

From IJReview:

It was quickly learned that Fogel was having a rough time in prison after it was revealed that Fogel, who became famous for losing great amounts of weight, was gaining much of it back.

But that was just the beginning.

Last year, Fogel was beaten to a bloody pulp by another inmate.

The man who nearly killed Fogel was 60-year-old Steven Nigg, who was incarcerated for gun charges.

In the wake of the bloody beatdown, Nigg’s nephew spoke with the New York Daily News about the incident:

“Jared’s lucky he’s still alive. My uncle was in a position to kill him. No one was there.” “He got him down, then walked away. He’s not a violent guy, he doesn’t have a violent history. He’s sending a message is what he’s doing.”

That said, no one had heard from Nigg personally about the beating … that is, until now.

TMZ has obtained what appears to be a handwritten note from Nigg, revealing some shocking information into Fogle’s initial time in prison and why he decided to attack the Subway star.

According to Nigg, when Fogle entered the Englewood Prison near Denver, he was put on a pedestal by his fellow pedophile prisoners, who reportedly hailed him as a ‘god.’

In the letter, Nigg writes:

“Jared is their hero. You would not believe how arrogant Jared was. He hired bodyguards and the other child molesters looked at him as if he was a god.”

It’s because of this that Nigg attacked Fogle, having been disgusted with the fact that he was being praised for his actions and came to believe he was untouchable.