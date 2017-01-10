Jesse Ventura Gets DEVASTATING NEWS After Trying to Take Money from Chris Kyle’s Widow

This case has been ugly since the beginning. According to CNN:

In “American Sniper,” Kyle claimed that “Scruff Face” made remarks he found offensive at a gathering of Navy SEALs in 2006 at McP’s, a bar in Coronado, California, following the funeral of a SEAL killed in combat. According to Kyle’s account, he “approached Scruff and asked him to ‘cool it.'” “Scruff,” Kyle claims, responded by saying, “You deserve to lose a few” and throwing a punch at him. The account ends with Kyle claiming he “laid him out. Tables flew. Stuff happened. Scruff Face ended up on the floor.”

Ventura claims Kyle “fabricated the entire interaction” and testified that while he was in fact at the bar that night, he “had a normal evening without any verbal or physical altercation.”

At least seven witnesses testified in court on behalf of both Kyle and Ventura supporting their account of events that night, but the jury sided with Ventura in 2014, almost eight years after the alleged incident, and he was awarded $1.35 million for unjust enrichment, as well as $500,000 for defamation, which was vacated by the court on Monday and will be sent back to court for a new trial.

Good news came as the courts decided to side with the family of the passed Navy Seal, Chris Kyle. His widow is able to proceed from this point.



Jesse Ventura loses appeal to reinstate $1.8 million award in defamation case against 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle and his estate pic.twitter.com/7UxWASxTpT — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 10, 2017

Chris Kyle is the author of the book “American Sniper.” Tragically he was killed a few years ago leaving behind his family. Even with this tragedy Jesse Ventura has pushed the lawsuit. Now the widow may finally find some peace.