Jimmy Carter: I didn’t vote for Hillary and the Russians didn’t change the election results

If he’s not remembered for anything else, President Donald Trump should at least be recognized for one of his strongest hidden skills: Creating strange bedfellows. Yes, he has a habit of bringing people together who would never associate otherwise. Example: George W. Bush and literally every liberal who hates Trump.

Another example is the fact that former President Jimmy Carter is now defending Trump against Democrat assertions that Russians had anything to do with getting him elected.

Right?

Carter recently agreed to an interview with The New York Times and in it, he admitted that he didn’t vote for Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton. He stated that he and his wife (who was also present for the interview) voted for Bernie Sanders, though they disagree about whether Russians had a major role in influencing the election.

“They obviously did,” Rosalynn said, staring pointedly at her husband. She also cited the “drip-drip-drip about Hillary,” perhaps alluding to the WikiLeaks info dumps that may or may not have had a part in determining the outcome of the election.

Jimmy disagreed.

“I don’t think there’s any evidence that what the Russians did changed enough votes, or any votes,” he stated.

He then made another surprise statement in which he criticized both Obama and Clinton for making money on speeches to corporations in the United States.

“I don’t care if he gets rich or Clinton gets rich or whatever,” he said. “I don’t want to get into a bragging position; I’m not trying to do that. But I announced when I was defeated I was not going to be on corporate boards, I was not going to try to enrich myself with speeches. I was patterning my policy after Harry Truman.”

Carter is one of millions who have criticized Democrats for speaking ill of “Wall Street” and big corporations while at the same time lining their ever-expanding pockets with speech commissions.

Then he made what many are seeing as a veiled jab at the Clinton Foundation.

“Rosie and I put money in the Carter Center,” Carter noted. “We never take any out.”

Carter then turned his attention to the media, which he accused of being harder on Trump “than any other President” in recent memory.

“I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I’ve known about,” he stated. “I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation.”

When asked about the NFL protests, he had a pro-America position.

“I think they ought to find a different way to object, to demonstrate,” said Carter. “I would rather see all the players stand during the American anthem.”

If Carter noticed these things, it can’t be beyond the comprehension of average Americans. Or perhaps he notices these things because he’s been a President himself and knows how difficult it is. Either way, this is a surprisingly refreshing interview from one of American’s most liberal Presidents.