Joel Osteen’s Church Open to Houston Evacuees in Wake of Harvey

Alright listen, I don’t like Joel Osteen. I’m certainly not his biggest fan, but for the love of all that is cute and fuzzy can we stop spreading fake news? I mean really, there is no need for this right now.

People are claiming that Osteen refused to open his mega-church to take in those who were affected but Hurricane Harvey, and have been bashing him in social media for it.

Except that’s not what happened.

The pastor has received a lot of flak for refusing to open his church, but nobody knew why.

It turns out that there was a bunch of flooding that influenced the decision to not open immediately in the wake of the hurricane. Photos of the disaster were posted on Twitter.

Seriously quite sickening when people spread negative news without knowing the situation. This is the situation of our church @lakewoodch pic.twitter.com/0KKBmu6hW8

— Lynne Gabriel (@heyitslynneg) August 28, 2017

Now that they’ve managed to fix most of the water damage, they have decided to open their doors. A spokesperson for the Lakewood Church issued a statement on the opening.

“Lakewood’s doors are open now to anyone needing shelter. We are also coordinating with the city as a collection site for distributing supplies to area shelters. We are collecting diapers, baby formula, baby food and other supplies. Please bring these items to Lakewood Church, Circle Drive off Timmons St.”

Let’s stop trying to shame people for being affected by the flooding that has displaced thousands of Texans, okay? Let’s get together and attempt to help those who need help and those who have given their time and resources to give help. We don’t need any more division at this time and slamming a pastor for not being able to immediately open his doors doesn’t factor into that.

If the best you can do right now is get on your Twitter account or Facebook account and make disparaging comments about those who are trying to help, perhaps you need to re-evaluate your priorities.