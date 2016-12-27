John Bolton Goes For Obama’s throat & Reveals The REAL Reason Barack Allowed Anti-Israel Vote

It’s no secret that Obama’s relationship with Israel has been contentious at best, but the most recent inaction regarding the U.N. resolution against Israel has really brought everything to a head.

Former Ambassador John Bolton thinks he knows the reason why Obama refused to veto the anti-Israel resolution, and he doesn’t go easy on the President.

Bolton went in on Obama’s inaction on Israel, and he wasn’t about to sugar-coat his opinions.

“This was a stab in the back against the Israelis,” Bolton said. “It was entirely predictable. I would say this for people in the pro-Israel community in the United States who defended Obama’s Middle East policy over these last eight years: You should have seen this coming and this is what you get for supporting Barack Obama.” […] “I think this was an effort to box the in-coming Trump administration in, and it violates nearly 50 years of American bipartisan policy on the Middle East, going back to the iconic resolution 242 after the 1967 war,” Bolton said, referring to a United Nations resolution involving Israeli territory conquered after the Six-Day War.

I think he’s got a point there. Obama has never really been a friend of Israel, and this is just a parting jab.