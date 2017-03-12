Does John McCain know what team he plays for or is he just senile?
So you’d think a guy with that kind of history under his belt would keep a low profile. Be a good soldier to the party, look out for President Trump’s flank from sneak attacks from Democrats. You know, stuff like that.
Instead McCain is happy to be a thorn in President Trump’s side and a suck up to a corrupt media who turned on McCain in 2008.
But, that’s John McCain, a pathetic, disloyal loser who hangs around with Lindsey Graham entirely too much.
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.