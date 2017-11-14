‘What a Joke’: Former ESPN Host Rips Into GQ for Honoring Kaepernick

It turns out that you and I aren’t the only people who are baffled and offended by GQ’s decision to name former quarterback Colin Kaepernick “Citizen of the Year” for doing nothing more than being controversial while black. (Not to be confused with being controversial while white. Because that’s bad.)

Former ESPN host Britt McHenry is also displeased by the stunning decision, and took to Twitter to make her statement, which I’m absolutely sure you’re going to love.

Well, I do.

First she slammed Kaepernick for his contentious decision to wear socks depicting police officers as “pigs” and called his receiving of the title of “Citizen of the Year” “a joke.”

Wear socks depicting police officers as pigs; wear Fidel Castro as a fashion statement IN MIAMI; sue NFL for collusion when gf compares owners to slave owners…

Win Citizen of the Year.

Serve in the US military…nothing. What a joke, GQ. #Kaepernick — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) November 13, 2017

She then made a suggestion as to which athlete deserved the distinction more than Kaepernick.

JJ Watt raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey victims. 37 MILLION! But Kaepernick refused to stand for our national anthem (a year ago) and is Citizen of the Year. Right… — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) November 13, 2017

With regards to the protests and the purpose behind them (to protest racial injustice in the United States) there are still plenty of athletes who would better fit the profile of “Citizen of the Year.”

For those who think I don't get the reason for protest you're wrong. Eagles Malcolm Jenkins met with lawmakers to help community. Dolphins Kenny Stills met with Miami police. More examples of Citizen of the Year. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) November 13, 2017

I don’t care who GQ gives this “award” to. It’s not like receiving the Medal of Honor. It’s some stupid men’s fashion magazine that’s trying to get into politics because that’s the “cool” thing to do now. Nobody can stay in their lane these days, apparently.

There are reasons that Kaepernick should not be receiving this award that go beyond his decision to kneel during the national anthem. He has no respect for law enforcement, he memorializes dictators on his clothing, and he has no respect for this country. Sure we have problems, but that is us being human. America stands for something much bigger than that. It’s an idea, it’s a dream, it’s not a bunch of morons running around treating each other poorly because for some reason we all think we were raised in barns.

Kaepernick doesn’t understand this. While I do understand that he has done some work for the inner cities, so do a lot of people who aren’t disrespectful little stains. He has a lot of growing up to do before he can receive a title that honors what he has done. It’s offensive that they would give this to someone who has gotten so famous for doing so little.

But then again are we really surprised? There are only a handful of publications out there that aren’t being run by liberals, so this is just par for the course, really. A shame, but not surprising.