Joy Behar Tries To Blame Al Franken Sex Allegations On Trump – IMMEDIATELY Gets Shut Down On Live TV

Everything is Trump’s fault. Global warming? Trump. Traffic jam? Trump. Drop your soup spoon on the floor? DARN YOU TRUMP!

At least, that’s the way that liberal media makes it seem, and today was no different. While discussing that disgusting allegations facing Senator Al Franken coming from not one but two different women, Joy Behar made the tragic mistake of trying to somehow tie it to Trump. (Because of course.)

But Megan McCain wasn’t about to let her do that.

Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of kissing her forcibly and groping her breasts while she was sleeping during a USO tour, the latter of which has a photograph as evidence.

After hearing the allegations, Franken issued an apology, though denies any memory of the incident in question taking place. That seems to happen an awful lot, don’t you think?

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” read a statement on the matter. “As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

The ladies of The View commended him for apologizing (gag) just before Behar tried to turn this around on Trump.

“What about Trump, his people are saying that those women who accused him are liars!” Behar screeched.

That’s when the most Republican member of the panel, Megan McCain, stepped in to play the part of the exasperated parent who was trying to get a small child to see reason.

“Oh my god, this isn’t about Trump right now though,” she stated. “This is serious. I know her. And when you’re saying ‘what about Trump, what about Trump,’ this is about Leeann! This is an epidemic…bipartisan, across party lines.”

Watch the video below:

That’s when co-host Sonny Hostin jumped in to save Behar’s bacon.

“I think Joy’s point is that we’ve talked about, you know, do politicians get a pass. You know, we heard the Hollywood Access tape and his accusers, 16 of them.”

Politicians get a pass, eh? Like, I don’t know, Bill Clinton? I don’t recall any of you shrews taking up for Juanita Broadderick or slamming Hillary Clinton during her 2016 Presidential campaign for calling women “bimbos” for accusing her husband of sexually harassing/assaulting and/or raping them. But I’m sure you had your reasons to vocally support her, right? Girl power and all that?

Spare me, you don’t care about victims, you care about the political influence of the perpetrator.