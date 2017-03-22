Judge Gorsuch Asked What LEGACY He Wants To Be Remembered For, His Answer Has Americans MINDBLOWN

Here is a man, that if someone told me he was taught and prepared by deity themselves to be a true and just judge even before this life… I’d believe it.

Democrats have tried and they have failed to show Gorsuch under a poor light…it is just not possible. The man is solid, and has built his foundation upon truth, and there is no beating that.

They had question after questions trying to take him out, and with each blow they came back with nothing. Then it was Sen. Ben Sasse’s turn to ask Gorsuch some questions, and he asked Gorsuch how he would like to be remembered when he is done with his life’s work.

There has never been a more impressive answer to such a question.

Humility like that just isn’t found in politics.

Neil Gorsuch has been absolutely passing with flying colors so far, and it’s hard to think that there is another judge out there more qualified than him. Not only a good judge, but a good man as well…this means something.

He is going to make Trump look really good, he already is…if this the kind of man Trump wants for the job, than that says a lot about President Trump as well.

Even those never Trumpers will have to admit they like this one.

Just in case you didn’t catch all that perfect answer…here is the dialogue.

“And people want to be remembered for the kindnesses they showed other people, by and large. What I try to point out is, it’s not how big your bank account balance is, nobody ever puts that in their draft obituary, or that they billed the most hours, or that they won the most cases. It’s how they treated other people along the way. And for me, it’s the words I read yesterday from Increase Sumner’s tombstone. And that means as a person, I’d like to be remembered as a good dad, a good husband, kind and mild in private life, dignified and firm in public life. And I have no illusions that I’ll be remembered for very long. If Byron White is as nearly forgotten as he is now, as he said he would be, I have no illusions, I won’t last five minutes; that’s as it should be. The great joy in life, Shaw said, is devoting yourself to a cause you deem mighty before you are thrown on the scrap heap. An independent judiciary in this country, I can carry that baton for as long as I can carry it, and I have no illusions I’m going to last as long as you suggest, and that’ll be good enough for me.”

Amen to that!