Judge Jeanine Just Put A BOOT In Rosie O’Donnell’s Ass- Calls Her Out On Everything!

Apparently average Americans aren’t the only ones who are sick and tired of listening to Rosie O’Donnell’s idiotic and hateful anti-Trump comments.

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro has grown bored of listening to the washed-up has-been whine about how much she hates Donald Trump. Pirro addressed O’Donnell on her show, called called her our for… well basically everything.

Pirro issued her Opening Statement with a bang, and laid into Hollywood celebrities who have nothing better to do than complain about the President-elect.

O’Donnell had said on Twitter that she was perfectly okay with Martial Law being instituted in the days leading up to the inauguration as a way to keep Trump from becoming President.

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS "CLEARED" OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

Pirro was not happy.

“Are you nuts?” Pirro queried. “Do you even know what martial law is? It’s when the military takes over when we’re invaded and we’re at war.”

While the mind-boggling stupidity would have stunned many into silence, the good Judge was just getting started.

“By the way, Trump isn’t charged with anything,” she added. “And you call Trump mentally unstable?” the judge continued. “Since when are you the bastion of brilliant behavior? Why don’t you put on your big girl pants and come to grips with the fact that Donald Trump is your next president…” Pirro suggested if O’Donnell and other Hollywood liberals did not like the election results to campaign harder next time. In the mean time, “You lost. We won. Swallow your pride. Get in line. Stop thinking you’re so damn important. That the world has to stop and listen to your revolutionary nonsense. Your candidate didn’t cut the mustard. Donald J. Trump is the president for the next four years. Deal with it!”

This sounds eerily familiar. You know, the same attitude liberals took when conservatives were upset about Obama’s election/re-election?

Rep. John Lewis was next in line for a good reaming and boy did he get worked over, intellectually.

“Pray tell, Congressman Lewis, what’s not legitimate?” Pirro asked. “Donald Trump won by a large electoral college margin and in spite of efforts to do a recount… nothing changed.” “Are you not a part of our democracy? Do you not want a peaceful transition of power? Did you not take an oath to support the Constitution, including Article II that created the Electoral College? You, a Congressman for 30 years, know how to amend the Constitution if you don’t like it.”

And boom goes the dynamite.

Watch the full clip below:

She’s absolutely right. These two (and many others among them) are acting like children whose parents told them “no” for the first time in their lives.