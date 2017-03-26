Judge Jeanine: ‘Paul Ryan Needs to Step Down’ as Speaker of the House

I’ve been waiting for somebody in the media to say what I’ve been saying for the past few days. It’s Paul Ryan job as speaker to get legislation out The House. That’s not the job of the president of the United States. Ryan knew the players and what they wanted. But, he stubbornly refused to listen to Conservatives in favor of his ObamaCare-Lite plan. And I’ll say it again. I think Paul Ryan wanted it to fail because he hates Donald Trump!

Breitbart reports during her opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro ripped House Speaker PaulRyan, calling for him to step down after his healthcare bill to replace Obamacare failed miserably.

“Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the house,” Pirro began. “The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his healthcare bill, the one trumpeted to repeal and replace Obamacare, the one that he had seven years to work on, the one he had under lock and key in the basement of Congress, the one that had to be pulled to prevent the embarrassment of not having enough votes to pass.”