Judge Jeanine Pirro Eviscerates Paul Ryan… HE MUST GO NOW! [VIDEO]

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro is calling for Paul Ryan to step down as Speaker of the House.

The reason? An abject failure to deliver the votes necessary to pass his healthcare bill.

Pirro wrote a heated op-ed on the topic in which she positively eviscerated Ryan.

From Fox News:

Paul Ryan needs to step down as Speaker of the House.

The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his health care bill. The one trumpeted to repeal and replace ObamaCare. The one that he had seven years to work on. The one he hid under lock and key in the basement of Congress. The one that had to be pulled to prevent the embarrassment of not having enough votes to pass.

But this bill didn’t just fail — it failed when Republicans had the House, the Senate, the White House.

And the timing? It failed within the first 70 days of President Donald Trump’s administration. A president who made replacement of ObamaCare the hallmark of his campaign. And then used valuable political capital to accomplish it.

Americans elected the one man they believed could do it. A complete outsider. Someone beholden to no one — but them.

And Speaker Ryan, you come in, with all your swagger and experience, and you sell him a bill of goods which ends up a complete and total failure. And you allow our president, in his first one hundred days, to come out of the box like that? Based on what? Your legislative expertise? Your knowledge of the arcane ins and outs of the bill writing process? Your relationships? What? Your drinks at the Hay-Adams with your pals?

Folks, I want to be clear: this is NOT on President Trump. No one expected a businessman to completely understand the nuances, the complicated ins and outs of Washington and its legislative process. How would he know which individuals upon whom he would be able to rely? Many of them, friends and establishment colleagues of Speaker Ryan.

You, on the other hand, Speaker Ryan, know very well who the 15 hard liners, the 10 moderates, and all the other ones.

YOU, of course, know their demands. And if you didn’t, why didn’t you? Some actually shut down the government over ObamaCare and you couldn’t figure out what you needed to do to get their support?

You knew no Democrat was going to support it and that you would have to rely upon the Republicans. How could you possibly misjudge this?

And where was your whip [Louisiana Rep.] Steve Scalise in all of this? How tough a lift was this? And why start with this if you are not sure you’ve got the votes?