Judge Judy Tells Us Just How Wise She Thinks Obama ISN’T! VIDEO

I love Judge Judy, even when he’s not talking politics. Watching her absolutely eviscerate stupid people is better than cake, but when those stupid people are in charge of our country, it’s that much more epic.

She was asked about her thoughts regarding Obama’s decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning, and she did NOT hold back.

A clip shared by gossip website TMZ shows the good Judge slamming Obama in only 8 words. It is glorious.

When Judge Judy was first asked by a TMZ videographer about the grant of leniency made by Obama only days before he is to leave office, the 74-year-old TV personality declined to offer an opinion. The TMZ reporter, however, didn’t take no for an answer as Sheindlin walked from a New York restaurant to a waiting car. “I didn’t think it was a wise judgment,” Sheindlin then said, refusing to comment any further. “I gave you my one answer,” she told the reporter. “Goodnight.”

Watch the video here.

Obama has made a lot of unwise decisions over his 8-year Presidency, but this really takes the cake. I still can’t believe that he actually decided to commute the sentence of a man who put lives in danger by leaking classified information to Wikileaks.

Judge Judy said exactly what the rest of us are thinking.