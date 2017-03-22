JUST IN: After FBI Confirms Investigation Into Trump’s Russian Ties- Snowden Drops BOMBSHELL!

FBI Director James Comey has come forward with some pretty big claims in the recent past regarding Donald Trump, his campaign, and his campaign’s connection with Russia.This was all covered in a House Intelligence Committee hearing where FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers took questions regarding these claims and more.

While the media mostly focused on the fact that FBI director Comey has stated that Donald Trump was not, in fact, wire tapped and that there are potential ties within the Trump campaign to Russia. But Edward Snowden, infamous for intelligence worker responsible for leaking incredibly sensitive information regarding government intelligence agencies, has stepped forward to discuss what was missing from the discussion at the hearing.

Red flag: NSA Director careful to discuss only who can unmask USP identities in reporting, not who can access collection involving USPs. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 20, 2017

Apparently we should be focusing on what was not said, not on what was focused on during the hearing.

How many communications in which at least one participant is American are held by the NSA? The question not answered in Congress today. https://t.co/kp1VrAfP0R — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 20, 2017

The video below outlines exactly what needs to be said and asked to truly understand the situation we are in right now. Recent leaks of intelligence are a serious threat to our national security.