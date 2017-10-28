JUST IN: Mueller Files Charges in Russia Probe

Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel to get to the bottom of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election. He has been going at it for months, with varying degrees of success and trust with the American people.

Now, there is going to be an indictment, according to CNN.

“A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter.

“The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are.

“A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment.

Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“Under the regulations governing special counsel investigations, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has oversight over the Russia investigation, would have been made aware of any charges before they were taken before the grand jury for approval, according to people familiar with the matter.

“On Friday, top lawyers who are helping to lead the Mueller probe, including veteran prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, were seen entering the court room at the DC federal court where the grand jury meets to hear testimony in the Russia investigation. Reporters present saw a flurry of activity at the grand jury room, but officials made no announcements.”

This all sounds like smoke and mirrors. The Democratic National Committee is now allegedly linked with collusion with Russia.

This is all crazy, right? Whether you like Trump or hate him, you have to admit that this is what the country needed. We needed politics to become a circus so that we can all start ignoring them and start living our own lives. We need to stop letting them steal half or more of our income on ever-growing, succubus-type programs that keep us all poor and at each other’s throats when the real danger is coming from Washington. Let’s stop all the petty nonsense, stop listening to the lies of the mainstream media, and start making Washington less powerful. I don’t care who you are, how much Socialism you love, or how many Bernie Sanders posters you have on your wall, we can all be friends as long as we acknowledge that the real problem is Washington. Once we are united, the power of the government will be nothing and you can live with all the voluntary socialism you want. It’s kind of an oxymoron, but you get my drift. Don’t forget to let your voice be heard on this meaningless poll.

