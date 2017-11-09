JUST IN: New Hollywood Star Accused Of Sexual Assault

It seems that since the Harvey Weinstein story broke, the floodgates and opened and we have been receiving reports of new people being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior every day, if not every other day. While I think it’s important for legitimate accusers to come forward, all of this begs the question “Can anyone in Hollywood keep their hands to themselves?”

Now comedian Louis CK has had his film premier cancelled hours before the New York Times broke the news that he was being accused of sexual harassment by five different women, all of whom are reporting similar conduct.

Five separate women have come forward with their stories, all of which include Louis CK masturbating in front of them.

Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, both comediennes, claim that he got naked in front of them and began touching himself while the trio were in an Aspen hotel room in 2002.

“He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating,” they told the Times, after detailing how he had asked them if he could take his penis out as soon as they got back to the room. If that’s true, that’s a little Weinstein-esque.

Abby Schachner says that in her case, she was on the phone with Louis CK to invite him to her show when she heard him pull the blinds, and then begin to masturbate while telling her his dark, sexual fantasies. She says that she didn’t encourage the behavior, but felt “ashamed” in the years after for not knowing how to end it.

Comedy actress Rebecca Corry is accusing the comedian of asking if he could masturbate in front of her, which I guess is more polite than just assuming you have permission.

“He leaned close to my face and said, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yes,'” she recalled. “He asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me.”

Understandably shocked and appalled by his forward proposition, he reminded him that he had a family, including a loving wife.

“‘His face got red… and he told me he had issues,” she noted.

At the time, Actress Courtney Cox and David Arquette were producing the show where this incident happened, and they confirmed that it had, in fact, taken place to the Times. They had considered halting production, but Corry insisted that the show literally go on.

Rumors of Louis CK’s inappropriate behavior had been published by the now defunct “The Defamer” website, but they had never been revealed to the public until just now.

He did not immediately release a statement on the allegations.