JUST IN: President Trump Sends Out NUCLEAR BOMBERS
North Korea is up to their usual shenanigans, but this time it looks like they could be dangerously close to doing something that they would regret.

They have recently test-fired some missiles, and are currently developing a missile that could potentially hit Hawaii, something that America is totally and completely unprepared for.

Of course, now that we have a leader who is actually interested in keeping Americans safe, we have a little less to worry about, especially after his latest move.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 05: President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn towards the White House on March 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump is returning from a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago clu in Palm Beach. Florida. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser-Pool/Getty Images)

As tensions rise between the Koreas and the United States, President Trump has officially sent nuclear bombers to the Korean peninsula and as The Sun reports, “military chiefs are reportedly planning to fly in B-1 and B-52 bombers” in a show of force.

Trump is totally ready to unleash the might of our military upon North Korea if they don’t stop trying to intimidate surrounding countries.

I’m sure Mattis is itching to get his trigger finger on the power-hungry brats, and I’m not sure I could oppose that. While the last thing I want is more war, it’s better than having one of our states obliterated by a missile and having the fight come to our shores.

The sooner we teach them a painful lesson, the better.

