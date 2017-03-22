JUST IN: Supreme Court Rules AGAINST Obama – Says He Violated Constitution Because…
22 Mar, 2017 by Margaret M.
Print this article Font size -16+
- 1.7KSHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Uh oh! The Supreme Court has passed a ruling that really shows off how little the “Constitutional Law Professor” cared about the founding document!
The Court has ruled that Obama’s appointee Lafe Solomon was illegally serving as the acting general counsel to the National Labor Relations Board from his appointment 2010 to 2013, when Obama withdrew his nomination and instead supported Richard Griffin, Jr. The Supreme Court has had some words to say about the legality of his keeping his position even after his ethics breech:
Solomon… should have vacated the position in accordance with the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 (FVRA) after the Senate refused to take up his nomination to serve as permanent general counsel in 2011, the court found in a 6-2 opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts. The appointment was an “end-run around” the Constitution.
“We cannot cast aside the separation of powers and the Appointments Clause’s important check on executive power for the sake of administrative convenience or efficiency,” the majority ruled.
It’s curious that the nomination of Solomon was only withdrawn after the Senate Republicans protested the appointment. It has taken until just this week for the Supreme Court’s input to rule on the case.
Looks like the Senate Republicans were on to something!
Solomon was under fire starting in 2011 when he broke a very obvious ethics rule, and he made the profoundly stupid decision to intervene “in a case on behalf of a company in which he owns stock.” The inspector general called it a “complete failure of the National Labor Relations Board’s ethics programs,” and I can’t say I disagree. Labor Relations Board appointees shouldn’t be involved in decisions when their own money is on the line, too.
The company in that case was Wal-Mart, where Hillary Clinton herself served on their board of directors from 1986 to 1992.
It’s nice to see that the Supreme Court is defending the Constitution, especially after liberals have spent the last few days trying to attack Trump’s latest nominee Neil Gorsuch.
So far, no word from Obama himself on the matter.
- 1.7KSHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Margaret M.