JUST IN: Trump Fires ANOTHER Obama Holdover

News that Attorney General Sally Yates was fired has reached pretty much everyone. She refused to follow through on Trump’s ban of immigrants and refugees from seven countries for 90 days, and indefinitely ban refugees from Syria. Some call her actions brave while others feel that it was borderline traitorous to not carry out Donald Trump’s mandate.

CNBC says In a blistering statement announcing Yates’ replacement, the White House cited Yates’ memo earlier in the day ordering to Justice Department lawyers not to go to court to defend sharp restrictions Trump ordered last week on immigration from seven majority Muslim countries.

Now Donald Trump has fired yet another one of Obama’s appointees.

The ICE director, Daniel Ragsdale has been replaced.Ragsdale was replaced by Thomas Homan, ICE’s executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations since 2013.

“I am confident that he will continue to serve as a strong, effective leader for the men and women of ICE,” John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, said in a brief statement.

Are these changes going to benefit the nation? Let’s hope so.