JUST WRONG: Libs Traumatized As Man Does The Unthinkable To ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue

The Fearless Girl is under assault. Fearless Girl, by artist Kristen Visbal, is a bronze statue of a little girl exhibiting defiance, presumably on behalf of women everywhere, in the face of the bronze bull sculpture on the Bowling Green in Manhattan’s Financial District. State Street Global Advisors had the statue installed just before International Women’s Day (March 8). She is meant to remind those who see it, of diversity in the workplace and to loudly lecture Wall Street to ‘put more women on their boards’. The sculpture is a temporary installation. New York City Hall granted a permit for one week, but later extended it to 30 days.

Fearless Girl has become a photo op magnet, with passersby taking selfies with her and posting them to social media. But one particularly slimy dude actually pretended to engage in sexual relations with the statue. His ignoble moment was caught on camera as you’ll see below. The idea that public displays of pedophilia, even on a sculpture, is appropriate, is troubling to say the least. And of course, nothing would be better than for his employer to recognize him in this photo.

No one argues that this guy is disgusting. And it’s ok that there’s a statue there. But there are some obvious questions such as ‘How many women currently serve on Wall Street boards or as employees?’ And ‘How do we know there’s an “injustice” if we don’t have those numbers?’ And certainly, while we can and do all support equality, the idea that here in the USA, women have fewer rights or opportunities than males, is simply not supported by the facts of everyday life. Perhaps a better placement of this adorable little girl would be in the heart of Tehran, or Saudi Arabia. Those are the places where women are oppressed, abused and controlled daily. Those are the places in need of hope for women and girls. But somehow, it seems doubtful, as the many high powered women of Wall Street walk by it every day, that they are in true need of the encouragement of this tough little girl. Let’s start a funding campaign to gift Fearless Girl to any nation that is predominantly Muslim and stuck in the women-abusing dark ages. They need a Fearless Girl in every town.