Justice Thomas SPEAKS OUT – Slams Anthem Protests

It’s extremely rare for a Supreme Court justice to speak out on issues in America, let alone social issues. Even rarer still is hearing a statement on a social issue from Justice Clarence Thomas, who prefers to stay quiet and just do his job. (Don’t see a lot of that in Washington. How refreshing.)

But in an hour-long interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, he speaks out against the national anthem protests, saying that we need things that hold us together. He noted that even though he grew up in a time where racism was still rampant and unrepentant, there were certain things that everyone of every skin color held dear.

It is worth reminding people that while a lot of black people these days talk about “racism” and “slavery” in the abstract – being that it doesn’t exist either at all or in any meaningful sense in America today – Thomas grew up during the era of Jim Crow in Savannah, Georgia. He writes about his experiences in his memoir “My Grandfather’s Son,” in which he also praised his grandparents for withstanding the onslaught of racial hatred that was prevalent in the United States at the time.

“What binds us? What do we all have in common anymore?” Thomas asked in response to the topic of the national anthem protests organized by athletes, mostly within the National Football League.

“When I was a kid, even as we had laws that held us apart there were things that we held dear that we all had in common,” he added.

Even during a time when black people were being marginalized, abused, hated for no reason other than their skin color, and treated like garbage on a daily basis, they still loved our country. Perhaps not all of the people in it, but they respected the idea of America that has been captured in our flag and national anthem. Now, however, when true racism is all but extinguished in the United States, we are seeing a rise in the number of people who have hatred for our country and what it stands for. It’s unfortunate, but not altogether surprising.

The progressive movement relies on isolating people from patriotism so they can change the country from within. The fact that is is actually working is heart-breaking, especially given that most people have moved on from racial inequality like, 60 years go.